5225 Marina Club Drive - Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a private 30' Boat Slip at the Tangle Oaks Community Marina! The front entry patio features a functioning Koi pond with dozens of Koi. The interior of this 2400 sf home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large 2 car garage, full laundry room, screened porch, new kitchen with stainless Whirlpool appliances, new light fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, new flooring, new paint inside and out and plenty of storage. Lawn Maintenance Included. Access to community pool included. Call today for more details and to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5898920)