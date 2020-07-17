All apartments in Myrtle Grove
Myrtle Grove, NC
5225 Marina Club Drive
5225 Marina Club Drive

5225 Marina Club Drive · No Longer Available
Myrtle Grove
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
Location

5225 Marina Club Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409
Tangle Oaks Club Marina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5225 Marina Club Drive - Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a private 30' Boat Slip at the Tangle Oaks Community Marina! The front entry patio features a functioning Koi pond with dozens of Koi. The interior of this 2400 sf home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large 2 car garage, full laundry room, screened porch, new kitchen with stainless Whirlpool appliances, new light fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, new flooring, new paint inside and out and plenty of storage. Lawn Maintenance Included. Access to community pool included. Call today for more details and to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5898920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have any available units?
5225 Marina Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Grove, NC.
What amenities does 5225 Marina Club Drive have?
Some of 5225 Marina Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Marina Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Marina Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Marina Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Marina Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Marina Club Drive offers parking.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Marina Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Marina Club Drive has a pool.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 5225 Marina Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Marina Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Marina Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 Marina Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
