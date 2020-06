Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Don't miss this opportunity. Fantastic 3 Bedroom town house. Newly updated with granite in kitchen, laminate wood floors on main level, new carpet, new stainless appliances, new light fixtures, freshly painted.

Very open floor plan with lots of space. Private courtyard patio in rear with storage room & plenty of space for enjoying the outdoors without all the upkeep. short walk to community pool. Easy access to Hwy 16. Won't last!