Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lillington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
89 Gallery Drive
89 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1535 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Owner offering 1 week free rent off of first full month's rent! Gorgeous Condo available with laminate flooring throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo features 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Pine Hawk Dr
175 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Patio Home in Anderson Creek Club. - You'll never have to Mow the Lawn in this 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Patio Home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 Gallery Drive #103
411 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
411 Gallery Drive #103 Available 07/03/20 Condo Living At Its Best In This Sparkling, Sun Filled Residence! - Condo living at its best in this sparkling, stunning, sun filled residence! True modern styled features are revealed upon opening the door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
62 Gallery Drive #301
62 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1612 sqft
- "RENT INCLUDES HI-SPEED INTERNET, & TRASH REMOVAL. Beautiful condo with private balcony quietly overlooking the 14th fairway on Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
956 Whispering Pines Drive
956 Whispering Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2472 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Links Crossing neighborhood inside of the gated Anderson Creek Club community.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
31 Waterside Circle
31 Waterside Circle, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
Available end of July! House for rent in a quiet cul-de-sac on over a quarter of an acre lot in Anderson Creek Club. A cozy 4 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lillington, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lillington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

