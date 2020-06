Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bd-3 full bath brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood almost across the street from Forysth Country Day School.2,600+sqft of heated luxury.Fabulous Open floor plan mostly all on one level other than one(1) secluded upstairs bedroom with full bath and separate heating/cooling controls. Would make perfect home office.

Large open Kitchen with stainless style appliances and 5 burner gas range/oven. Huge mainlevel Master Suite. This home has never been leased! One Owner home!12 Month Lease!