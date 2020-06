Amenities

Excellent opportunity for a professional office looking for a very high traffic count exposure in Lenoir. Located at the intersection of 321 and the Joyceton Church Rd. this unit has great exposure to north bound traffic. Plenty of parking, and a modern exterior and interior. Interior features a large kitchenette, multiple offices and furnished waiting area with receptionist area. The unit was previously used by a medical team hence the cabinetry with plumbing. New tenant may modify to suit their purposes. One of the better locations available. A business that would tie in with the adjoining real estate office would be mutually beneficial. Broker owned property.