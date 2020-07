Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage furnished

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

short term fully furnished 3 bdr 1.5 bth home in carolina trace - 3 bdr, 1.5 bth, fully furnished home with a garage. This home is available for short term rent. Will rent the home on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It has a fully stocked kitchen, complete stock of linens and towels for all 3 bedrooms, big screen tv, brand new washer and dryer and a back deck to enjoy cook outs on.



rates are: $125.00 daily, $775.00 weekly, $1,550.00 monthly



