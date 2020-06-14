Apartment List
/
NC
/
jamestown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jamestown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road, Guilford County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. - Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. Near golf, shopping, dining and highways. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Thicket
1 Unit Available
4312-A Edith Lane
4312 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
938 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4731 Tower Road
4731 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
NW Two Story Townhome in Desirable Location. Just Painted. New Wood Like Flooring on Main level and New Capet in Bedrooms. Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer. Living Room has an Electric Fire Place.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5639 Hornaday Road
5639 Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Avail. June 1. Beautifully upgraded upper unit condo w/nice view from balcony. Newer plush carpeting with 8 lb. padding. Ceramic tile in kitchen & dining area. Beautiful hardwood floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and countertop. Community pool incl.
Results within 10 miles of Jamestown
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brandt Trace Farms
11 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1356 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Battlefield
4 Units Available
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
926 Walker Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lindley Park
1 Unit Available
313 S. Lindell Rd.
313 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1338 sqft
Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. - Cute Bungalow in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included. Granite Counter tops. Wood floors. Owner will allow 1 dog under 20 lbs. $150 Non-refundable pet fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jamestown, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jamestown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Jamestown 2 BedroomsJamestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJamestown 3 BedroomsJamestown Apartments with BalconyJamestown Apartments with Garage
Jamestown Apartments with GymJamestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJamestown Apartments with ParkingJamestown Apartments with Pool
Jamestown Apartments with Washer-DryerJamestown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJamestown Furnished ApartmentsJamestown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford Technical Community CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
High Point University