3 bedroom apartments
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2601 Maxine Drive
2601 Maxine Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1645 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
11 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.
1 Unit Available
2810 4 Seasons Boulevard
2810 Four Seasons Boulevard, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
The home is brand new! We have recently acquired this stunning 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home that sits just over 1,600sf.
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
4037 Windstream Court
4037 Windstream Court, High Point, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
3703 Quail Marsh Court
3703 Quail Marsh Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2536 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Greentree
1 Unit Available
3210 Delmonte Dr
3210 Delmonte Drive, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
large 3 bedroom house - Property Id: 293507 great house in a quite neighborhood ready to be lived in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293507 Property Id 293507 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833234)
1 Unit Available
208 Malamute Ln
208 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
Coming Soon to View! 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Pool! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING & we will notify when you can make your own appt.
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3925 Overland Hts Apt D
3925 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
904 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3925-D Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: Two story townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Tile flooring throughout main level. Carpet upstairs. Kitchen with gas stove & new dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.
Sedgefield Lakes
1 Unit Available
2533 E. Woodlyn Way
2533 East Woodlyn Way, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1355 sqft
2533 E. Woodlyn Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch Home Greensboro NC - Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC rent@piedmontrentalhomes.
