3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in James City, NC
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Results within 1 mile of James City
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of James City
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5839967)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Murdock Way
209 Murdock Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
209 Murdock Way in the West Crossroads Subdivision. Fenced Backyard! Photos to follow on Monday! - This home has everything you need for your family and is conveniently located to MCAS Cherry Point, Historic New Bern, Greenville & Jacksonville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
848 Halifax Circle
848 Halifax Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
976 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Bern in the Well Established Colony Estates Neighborhood. Conveniently located to hospital, schools, community college, doctors offices, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Call today to see this great home!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
308 Daniels Street
308 Daniels Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Lovely home close to downtown shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. It has it ALL. Open living area with patio area off of the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in with a fire pit. Upstairs holds the 3rd bedroom and half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
120 Blackheath Drive
120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
2200 sqft
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.