Henderson, NC
Sterling Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Sterling Park

200 Ridge Rd · (252) 251-0363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Ridge Rd, Henderson, NC 27536

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cable included
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome Home! You are going to love the variety of features and amenities Sterling Park Apartments has to offer! Located in Henderson, NC our beautiful community is located near I-85, restaurants and shopping. We have a quaint community that you will instantly feel like you are finally at home when you come visit us. We welcome you to Sterling Park Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
Dogs
fee: $250 per dog
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 3
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease Car port: $35/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Park have any available units?
Sterling Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NC.
What amenities does Sterling Park have?
Some of Sterling Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Park is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Park offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Park offers parking.
Does Sterling Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Park have a pool?
No, Sterling Park does not have a pool.
Does Sterling Park have accessible units?
No, Sterling Park does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Park has units with air conditioning.
