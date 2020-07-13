Sterling Park

Lease Length: 3, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
Dogs
fee: $250 per dog
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 3
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease Car port: $35/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.