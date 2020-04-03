All apartments in Havelock
Home
/
Havelock, NC
/
425 Rams Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

425 Rams Road

425 Rams Road · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator. A beautiful backyard great for entertaining friends and family in the summer months. Washer and dryer hookups in the 1-car garage for your convenience. Minutes away from MCAS Cherry Point, local shopping, restaurants and beaches. No Pets. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Rams Road have any available units?
425 Rams Road has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Rams Road have?
Some of 425 Rams Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Rams Road currently offering any rent specials?
425 Rams Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Rams Road pet-friendly?
No, 425 Rams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 425 Rams Road offer parking?
Yes, 425 Rams Road does offer parking.
Does 425 Rams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Rams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Rams Road have a pool?
No, 425 Rams Road does not have a pool.
Does 425 Rams Road have accessible units?
No, 425 Rams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Rams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Rams Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Rams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Rams Road does not have units with air conditioning.
