425 Rams Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator. A beautiful backyard great for entertaining friends and family in the summer months. Washer and dryer hookups in the 1-car garage for your convenience. Minutes away from MCAS Cherry Point, local shopping, restaurants and beaches. No Pets. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.