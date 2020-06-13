Apartment List
/
NC
/
goldsboro
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC

Finding an apartment in Goldsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1272 sqft
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
23 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
159 Oxford Drive
159 Oxford Drive, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1417 sqft
Stunning 3 BR, 2 BA Townhouse *Convenient Location in Oxford Square* FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - *ASK ABOUT DOING A SHORT-TERM LEASE* STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in newly developed Oxford Square.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 N Leslie St
402 North Leslie Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1620 sqft
402 North Leslie Street Goldsboro NC 27530 - $950.00 Rent per Month Single Family Rental Home 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator and Range Included Available For Rent Now (RLNE5845353)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
808 Pittman Street
808 South Pittman Street, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1254 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Goldsboro. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
104 N. Audubon Avenue
104 North Audubon Avenue, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
104 N. Audubon Ave - 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. There is a living room with a NON FUNCTIONING fireplace. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and electric stove. There is also a dining room. The laundry area includes the appliance hook ups.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Wingspread Drive
201 Wingspread Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
201 Wingspread Drive Goldsboro NC 27530 - Wingspread Subdivision Single Family Rental Home with Approximately 1,250 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Double Garage and Back Deck Fenced Back Yard Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Dobbs Cty Courthouse
118 Dobbs Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
118 Dobbs Cty Courthouse Available 06/15/20 3 BR 2 BA in LaGrange - Great split-floor plan- 3 BR, 2 BA home in Lagrange (Wayne Co. side). Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Dual sink in master bathroom. Large front porch and HUGE lot.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Wynn Street
219 Winn Street, Mount Olive, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
958 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM IN MT OLIVE *LAWN CARE INCLUDED* - CUTE AS A BUTTON! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
125 South Church Street
125 South Church Street, Mount Olive, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1271 sqft
I have a 2 bed / 2 bath apartment lease takeover at Ashton South End available beginning mid-June (flexible on move-in). Monthly rent is $1,920 + utilities (listed rent is $2,070 but I would be willing to pay $150 per month).
City Guide for Goldsboro, NC

Some people like to go fishing. Some people like to throw their headlights on with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shoot anything in site. In the world of property rentals, you will want to take the path of the peaceful and patient fisherman. Just take your time, relax, and wait until you hook a keeper. Now, let's go apartment fishing.

In the city of Goldsboro, you will find a laid back, yet strong community of local Goldsboro-ians, as well as a large population of military families. Much like the residents of Goldsboro, your choice of rental properties will be something of a mixed bag. From inexpensive apartments, to spacious townhomes, to house rentals, to fully serviced and furnished executive apartments, you’re sure to find exactly what you need in this little city.

Apartment rates range from $500 for a fairly small one-bedroom apartment up to $1,500 for a fully furnished executive apartment with utilities and luxuries included. House rentals come in a variety of prices as well, with manufactured homes at just $500 a month, modest rancher homes for rent at less than $800 a month, and spacious, multi-story Brady Bunch-style homes for about $1,500 a month. Want a yard, but also need the conveniences and amenities of apartment life? No problem, there are also plenty of affordable apartments that come with these special types of unit amenities. You can get an apartment with a backyard, an attached garage, washer and dryer hookups, and even a fireplace.

On the list of property amenities, you will often see a swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, tennis courts, a laundry room, and 24-hour maintenance. However, there are also apartments with extra perks that can make apartment life especially safe, quiet, and secluded.

While apartments in bigger cities tend to be more feline-friendly, apartments in Goldsboro are both cat and dog friendly. Here, you can easily find a rental with dogs allowed, as well as plenty of rentals that allow multiple pets. It's a very pet-friendly place to live, so bring all the pet-friends you want.

That's the scoop on Goldsboro these days.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Goldsboro, NC

Finding an apartment in Goldsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Goldsboro 3 BedroomsGoldsboro Apartments with Parking
Goldsboro Cheap PlacesGoldsboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Goldsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community College