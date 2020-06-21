All apartments in Goldsboro
808 Pittman Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

808 Pittman Street

808 South Pittman Street · (252) 220-0712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 South Pittman Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Goldsboro. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 2nd 2020. $1,025/month rent. $1,025 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact C.A.L.M. Properties at 252-220-0712 to learn more. Housing voucher accepted. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Pittman Street have any available units?
808 Pittman Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 Pittman Street have?
Some of 808 Pittman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Pittman Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Pittman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Pittman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Pittman Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Pittman Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Pittman Street does offer parking.
Does 808 Pittman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Pittman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Pittman Street have a pool?
No, 808 Pittman Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Pittman Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Pittman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Pittman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Pittman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Pittman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 Pittman Street has units with air conditioning.
