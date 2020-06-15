139 Woods Mill Road

Amenities

139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room plenty of space! The living room is very large and offers many options for your larger furniture, and the kitchen is spacious, functional, and boasts updated appliances and backsplash. The master suite has a separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and two closets. The backyard is large and shaded, and there are two decks one on either side of the Florida room! The two-car garage has built-ins and offers plenty of room for your vehicles and lawn equipment. You can even spot the lake while relaxing on your front porch!



(RLNE3817384)