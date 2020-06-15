All apartments in Goldsboro
Last updated June 21 2019 at 11:35 AM

139 Woods Mill Road

139 Woods Mill Road · (919) 988-0518
Location

139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 139 Woods Mill Road · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room plenty of space! The living room is very large and offers many options for your larger furniture, and the kitchen is spacious, functional, and boasts updated appliances and backsplash. The master suite has a separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and two closets. The backyard is large and shaded, and there are two decks one on either side of the Florida room! The two-car garage has built-ins and offers plenty of room for your vehicles and lawn equipment. You can even spot the lake while relaxing on your front porch!

(RLNE3817384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Woods Mill Road have any available units?
139 Woods Mill Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 Woods Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
139 Woods Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Woods Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldsboro.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 139 Woods Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road have a pool?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Woods Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Woods Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
