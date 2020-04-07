2733 Morganton Boulevard

Amenities

FOR SALE OR LEASE - Vacant 7,200 SF building that used to be a Family Dollar store. On major highway between Lenoir and Morganton in the Gamewell community. 6,084 SF open area. Two bathrooms with common sink and mop sink. Utility room. Receiving area with double doors. Outdoor lighting. Paved parking lot. Ceiling height to lighting is 13 feet. Lease for $3,000 to $3,500 per month depending on other terms. Sale price is $450,000. Call Lee at 828-850-7663 or email lpennell1950@gmail.com .