2733 Morganton Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:02 AM

2733 Morganton Boulevard

2733 Morganton Boulevard Southwest · (828) 850-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2733 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Gamewell, NC 28645

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 2 Bath · 7200 sqft

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
FOR SALE OR LEASE - Vacant 7,200 SF building that used to be a Family Dollar store. On major highway between Lenoir and Morganton in the Gamewell community. 6,084 SF open area. Two bathrooms with common sink and mop sink. Utility room. Receiving area with double doors. Outdoor lighting. Paved parking lot. Ceiling height to lighting is 13 feet. Lease for $3,000 to $3,500 per month depending on other terms. Sale price is $450,000. Call Lee at 828-850-7663 or email lpennell1950@gmail.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have any available units?
2733 Morganton Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2733 Morganton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Morganton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Morganton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Morganton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gamewell.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Morganton Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Morganton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2733 Morganton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2733 Morganton Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Morganton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Morganton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Morganton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
