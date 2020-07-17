All apartments in Fairfield Harbour
Fairfield Harbour, NC
6222 Harbourside Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6222 Harbourside Drive

6222 Harbourside Drive · (252) 637-5600 ext. 103
Fairfield Harbour
Location

6222 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6222 Harbourside Drive · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Amenities

6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. View from your private shaded balcony overlooks the tennis court and is within walking distance to boat ramp, pier, marina, and gym. Nature abounds in this waterfront community! This 642 square foot condo offers a very large living room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stackable washer dryer. No pets, please! Utilities Inc. electric, CWS for water & sewer, Republic Services, or Trash stickers for waste pickup.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have any available units?
6222 Harbourside Drive has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6222 Harbourside Drive have?
Some of 6222 Harbourside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Harbourside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Harbourside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Harbourside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Harbourside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield Harbour.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive offer parking?
No, 6222 Harbourside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Harbourside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have a pool?
No, 6222 Harbourside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6222 Harbourside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Harbourside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Harbourside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Harbourside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
