6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. View from your private shaded balcony overlooks the tennis court and is within walking distance to boat ramp, pier, marina, and gym. Nature abounds in this waterfront community! This 642 square foot condo offers a very large living room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances include an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stackable washer dryer. No pets, please! Utilities Inc. electric, CWS for water & sewer, Republic Services, or Trash stickers for waste pickup.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866133)