3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC
Cummings Cove
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality.
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.
159 Long John Drive
159 Long John Drive, Henderson County, NC
159 Long John Drive Available 06/25/20 Something For Everyone Here! - Lovely large family home in the popular Long John Mountain subdivision.
27 Birch Lane
27 Birch Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
27 Birch Lane Available 06/25/20 27 Birch in Long John Mountain Estates - Discover this enchanting home nestled on a beautiful parcel with wonderful winter views.
1142 Sylvan Blvd
1142 Sylvan Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 Sylvan Blvd Available 07/10/20 1142 Sylvan Blvd. - Beautiful brick home minutes from Historic Main Street in Hendersonville. Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice size rooms and lots of storage.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.
1415 Greenville Hwy
1415 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville NC furnished house near downtown - Property Id: 179391 Healthy, Charming Warm PRIVATE individual home. Large livingroom and dinning room. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas range/Double door refrigerator/ microwave.
93 Fox Den #204
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out on seeing this great condo in desirable South Asheville! Features include light bright interior, spacious rooms throughout, captivating kitchen, desirable corner unit, community pool & clubhouse
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
198 Locust Creek Lane Available 06/15/20 Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.
231 Highland Lake Drive
231 Highland Lake Drive, East Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom House with Deck - House is located just minutes from downtown and has easy interstate access (I25 or I26) from two directions. The stucco and rock exterior give this home a modern feel. There is plenty of parking.
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.
10 Woodhaven Drive
10 Woodhaven Drive, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch is in a quiet South Asheville neighborhood. It has both a living room and a den. The washer and dryer are included.
128 East Williams Road
128 East Williams Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Cute cottage style home with easy access to Four Seasons Blvd. and downtown Hendersonville. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom. Fenced yard and pet friendly. Lovely deck. Level driveway.
