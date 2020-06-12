Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Emerald Isle, NC

Finding an apartment in Emerald Isle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
121 Mangrove Drive
121 Mangrove Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Home located within minutes from beach at Emerald Isle. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Large living room & den. Gas logs. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails, pier & beach access. Nice large front porch. No smoking. Pets negotiable w/fee & deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8628 Sound Drive
8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound.
Results within 5 miles of Emerald Isle

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.

1 of 13

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
199 Oyster Lane
199 Oyster Ln, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1664 sqft
Built 2018, Very nice updated interior, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 1.34 acres in Hubert/Jacksonville Line. Very Convenient location but nice Country feel. Large 1.34 acre yard with Many mature trees
Results within 10 miles of Emerald Isle

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.

101 Ash St

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Ash St
101 Ash Street, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 295473 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
140 Van Riggs Road
140 Van Riggs Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1268 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large wooded lot close to base. Includes a large fenced-in back yard with a 2 car side-load garage and utility sink.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
309 Burley Drive
309 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1068 sqft
END UNIT! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! SCREENED IN PATIO! ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. Pets negotiable. (UNDER 40LBS).

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
202 Toucan Way
202 Toucan Way, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1258 sqft
2 bedroom! 2.5 baths! Walk in closet! Covered patio with fenced yard! Pets negotiable, under 40lbs. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Emerald Isle, NC

Finding an apartment in Emerald Isle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

