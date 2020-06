Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

854 Bearwallow Road Available 05/15/20 A Storybook Stone Cottage!!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath stone home on 1 acre of land settled in the midst of the Apple Orchards on the East side of town. Home is a living history - built over 100 years ago and still owned by the same family! Features incl. classic wood floors, cozy stone fireplace, fantastic front porch, wonderful grounds, private setting and more.



Non-Smoking Property.

Pets Welcome!



