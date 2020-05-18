109 Embert Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous, 2018 mobile home has two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There's even a walk-in closet in the master suite! Check out the large kitchen with new appliances! There is plenty of room to enjoy family and company in the living room and dining area. The huge laundry area is conveniently located off the kitchen in a separate area. The sales price for this beautiful home is $35,000 but with our program you can rent to own your own home for only $622/mo with a $3000 down payment towards ownership, plus security deposit. No pets allowed. This peaceful community is located in Shelby, NC. We provide locked mailboxes for all residents for added privacy and security. Call our office for more information on this or any of our other available homes in Shelby, Kings Mountain, Gastonia (Chapel Grove and Lake Wylie areas!) and Bessemer City!