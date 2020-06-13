All apartments in Clemmons
1508 Trinity Garden Cir

1508 Trinity Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Trinity Garden Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great location! Fabulous neighborhood with very easy access to Lewisville-Clemmons road, shops, restaurants and Hwy 421 minutes to downtown! Spacious living areas open into kitchen with custom cabinets, doors and concrete counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large dining room, breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout entire house, ceiling fans, ample storage space, walk in closets and basement ready for playroom, office, man cave or workshop. Relax and grill on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139184
Property Id 139184

(RLNE5808408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have any available units?
1508 Trinity Garden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clemmons, NC.
What amenities does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have?
Some of 1508 Trinity Garden Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Trinity Garden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Trinity Garden Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Trinity Garden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir offer parking?
No, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have a pool?
No, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have accessible units?
No, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Trinity Garden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Trinity Garden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
