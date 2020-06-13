1508 Trinity Garden Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location!



Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great location! Fabulous neighborhood with very easy access to Lewisville-Clemmons road, shops, restaurants and Hwy 421 minutes to downtown! Spacious living areas open into kitchen with custom cabinets, doors and concrete counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large dining room, breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout entire house, ceiling fans, ample storage space, walk in closets and basement ready for playroom, office, man cave or workshop. Relax and grill on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard!

