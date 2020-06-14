Apartment List
NC
/
carolina beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:33 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carolina Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pine Valley West
12 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Camellia Heights & Dogwood
1 Unit Available
5410 Carolyn Drive
5410 Carolyn Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
5410 Carolyn Drive Available 07/01/20 Painted Cottage on a hill with wood floors, updated windows, huge storage barn and fire place! - Cute painted brick cottage on a hill, Clearbrook off Greenville Loop Rd. Roland Grise and Hoggard schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carolina Beach, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carolina Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

