13 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC with gym

2 Units Available
Granville Oaks
2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1490 sqft
Spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings characterize these comfortable homes located in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a modern fitness room, and 24-hour laundry. Half an hour from Raleigh-Durham Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Butner
Duke Homestead
25 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Downtown Durham
29 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
21 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Northeast Durham
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.

1 Unit Available
809 Talbot Place
809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1892 sqft
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.

1 Unit Available
704 Bellmeade Bay Drive
704 Bellmeade Bay Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1874 sqft
Avail 7/11! Great home in beautiful Grove Park! 15 minutes from Brier Creek. 3 bedroom plus large bonus-all w/ ceiling fans. Nice flowing floor plan w/ living room,separate dining, & nice bright eat-in kitchen. 2 car garage.

Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
814 Foster Street
814 Foster Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard.

Eastway - Albright
1 Unit Available
807 E Main Street
807 East Main Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
940 sqft
Golden Belt Campus is a renovated textile mill and one of the last mills in Durham to be revitalized! This fantastic patio, loft unit is perfect for those looking to be in Downtown Durham! Golden Belt complex will be next to Mill 1, which will house
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Butner, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Butner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

