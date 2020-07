Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! This newly renovated half of duplex boasts a brand new look including luxury vinyl planking throughout the entire house, fresh paint, and quartz vanity sinks in guest and master bathrooms. Kitchen updates include freshly painted cabinets, granite countertops, farm sink and brand new appliances including Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Oven. Washing Machine and Dryer are included. Text Adam at 828-275-8870 for showings and additional information.