Brunswick County, NC
1903 Norwood St. SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1903 Norwood St. SW

1903 Norwood Street Southwest · (910) 933-0500
Location

1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC 28469

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 Norwood St. SW · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2216 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office. The master bedroom is located on the 1st floor with a large ceder closet. Master bathroom has a jetted tub and stall shower. Living and dining area has a cathedral ceiling and the door that goes to the screen porch. Great to sit and have your morning coffee. Kitchen, office, laundry room, office and 1/2 bath are located on the first floor as well. Upstairs is the loft area, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Most of the floors are hardwood except for the bathrooms and laundry room. It has a 2 car garage and a work area with lots of cabinets. This home is a must see. Call for an appointment today.
Application fees apply
no pets
no smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have any available units?
1903 Norwood St. SW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Norwood St. SW have?
Some of 1903 Norwood St. SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Norwood St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Norwood St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Norwood St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Norwood St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick County.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Norwood St. SW offers parking.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Norwood St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have a pool?
No, 1903 Norwood St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1903 Norwood St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Norwood St. SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Norwood St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Norwood St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
