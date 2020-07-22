Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ayden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in cul de sac at the rear of Dudleys Grant, with eat in kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and large patio. Large walk in closet in primary bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.

1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.

1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Ayden

1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 Unit Available
120 H Chandler Drive
120 H Chandler Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1494 sqft
120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

1 Unit Available
1507 E Wright Road
1507 East Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1276 sqft
Hardwood floor throughout most of the home. Kitchen has newer cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Large fenced in backyard. Newer roof and windows. Yard work and washer/dryer can be included for an additional fee.

1 Unit Available
108 Ripley Drive
108 Ripley Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
wonderful spacious home in nice established community...convenient to Vidant Medical and centrally located in town... hardwood floors, garage and nice deck with fenced backyard....

1 Unit Available
2912 Lee Court
2912 Lee Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
Move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one level. Less than 5 minutes from VIDANT MEDICAL CENTER and ECU. Huge driveway, Backyard with a nice tree line. Even comes with a WASHER AND DRYER.

1 Unit Available
3340 Ellsworth Drive
3340 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3BA/2BA Town-Home in Bent-Creek located in the heart of the medical district. It features vaulted ceilings, electric fire place, and tile in the bathrooms. The master features double vanities in the bath room, walk in tile shower & walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
4113 Kittrell Farms Drive
4113 D2 Kittrell Farms Dr, Pitt County, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1468 sqft
Stunning like new 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath in Wintergreen, Hope and DH Conley. Move in ready with granite countertops,stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring downstairs, attached storage and super close to ECU busline.

1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
7 Upton Court
7 Upton Court Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Each bedroom has a bath. Half bath downstairs. Nice pantry and kitchen. Fenced Patio with storage. Great looking townhome. Pest control included.Stackable Washer/Dryer in place

1 Unit Available
525 Spring Forest Road
525 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 full bath upstairs condo in Spring Forest. Just minutes from Vidant and easy access to Greenville amenities. Washer and dryer come with unit.

1 Unit Available
1126 Brownlea Drive
1126 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1382 sqft
Easy access to ECU and downtown on bus route. This 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse provides a separate bedroom with bath for each which makes it ideal for roommates.

1 Unit Available
Tar River University
322 Brownlea Drive
322 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
First Floor spacious 3 bedroom/3 full bath condo, unfurnished. Amenities include washer/dryer in unit; Two refrigerators; Microwave/Range; Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Walk/Bike/Ride Bus to ECU. Water and Sewer included.

1 Unit Available
102 Lord Ashley Drive
102 Lord Ashley Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$600
3200 sqft
**$600** per room, UTILITIES INCLUDED and fully FURNISHED Perfect for students, traveling nurses and all needing short term rentals!Rental includes full access to BILLIARDS/GAMING room with mounted flat screen TVPool table will be installed

1 Unit Available
2607 Bluff View Drive
2607 Bluff View Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
Desirable THREE bedroom duplex in the heart of the medical district. that has a fully enclosed back yard with patio area to enjoy the outdoors. All appliances included. Please call for more information/showings.

1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.

1 Unit Available
2320 Chavis Drive
2320 B Chavis Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1405 sqft
3 bedrooms 2.5 bath in Wintergreen, Hope and DH Conley. Move in ready with huge kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring downstairs, attached storage and super close to ECU bus line.

1 Unit Available
2408 King Richard Court
2408 King Richard Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2408 King Richard Court in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ayden, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ayden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ayden. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ayden can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

