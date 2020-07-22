Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ayden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2506 Bentley Drive
2506 Bentley Dr, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated has fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. The kitchen and breakfast nook are attached to the living room that has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in cul de sac at the rear of Dudleys Grant, with eat in kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and large patio. Large walk in closet in primary bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Assigned parking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Trinity Drive
1008 Trinity Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Great location for this Craftsman-style home in Colony Woods. This home has been freshly painted inside and out.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 AM
27 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
711 Delano Ct
711 Delano, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a huge corner lot in well established Brittany Ridge. Granite throughout, Hardwoods in Foyer, Dining, and also will be installed in Living Room. Large back deck with adjoining patio. Single Car Garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
209 Wyndham Cir
209 A Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for August Pre-lease! Multiple 2 bedroom units coming available! Spacious 2 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 10 minutes from ECU and ECU bus route.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3409 Ellsworth Drive
3409 B Ellsworth Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1430 sqft
Great location near Vidant Medical Center and shopping. Upscale duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, stone exterior, single garage, screened porch and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 E Wright Road
1507 East Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1276 sqft
Hardwood floor throughout most of the home. Kitchen has newer cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Large fenced in backyard. Newer roof and windows. Yard work and washer/dryer can be included for an additional fee.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
426 W 5th Street
426 West 5th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
Completely renovated! These dowtown 1 bed 1 bath units between W 5th Street to be ready for the Fall Semester! Base model starting at $700, one bed.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2220 Chavis Drive
2220 A Chavis Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage. Master bedroom downstairs with on-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is 2 very large bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Ripley Drive
108 Ripley Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
wonderful spacious home in nice established community...convenient to Vidant Medical and centrally located in town... hardwood floors, garage and nice deck with fenced backyard....

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3413 Ellsworth Drive
3413 B Ellsworth Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1404 sqft
Upscale duplex in the medical district with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a garage, screened porch and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Brownlea Drive
1105 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
LOCATION.....Walk or bike to ECU! Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex All new LVP flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, light fixtures, bathroom vanity, sink, toilet, and more.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
102 W Berkshire Road
102 West Berkshire Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath with updated kitchen & bathrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops & nice size eat-in area. Master bedroom has private bathroom. Hardwoods in great room and all 3 bedrooms. Carport with storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ayden, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ayden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

