Great 4 Bedroom with a bonus loft in the lovely community of Legacy Lakes in Aberdeen. 3 full baths - granite counters in the kitchen with an island and ss appliances. There is an open dining room/ living room with propane fireplace (tenant to have propane account) fenced in backyard with a screened in porch off the kitchen. 3 Bedrooms downstairs and 4th bedroom upstairs with a full bath. Pets upon approval with a non refundable pet fee. Washer and dryer hook ups appliances not included. Available July 1 for Move in.