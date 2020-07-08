All apartments in Missoula
555 South Catlin Street
555 South Catlin Street

555 South Catlin Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1986131
Location

555 South Catlin Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,065

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
APARTMENT - Enjoy condo-style living for less at the NEARLY NEW Midtown Apartments, a stylish & upscale collection of one and two bedroom apartment residences in the heart of Missoula! It’s an incredibly convenient and commutable address minutes away from the U of M & downtown Missoula and perfectly walkable to the Source Gym & Good Food Store. Midtown Apartments boast the finest finishes, thoughtfully calculated floor plans & designer-style from the sophisticated custom paint, laminate wood flooring, and sleek espresso cabinetry to the expansive covered patios and much more! Water, sewer, trash are included in an $50.00 monthly utility service fee. 1 pet under 25 lbs welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. *Photos may be of a similar unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 South Catlin Street have any available units?
555 South Catlin Street has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 South Catlin Street have?
Some of 555 South Catlin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 South Catlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 South Catlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 South Catlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 South Catlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 555 South Catlin Street offer parking?
No, 555 South Catlin Street does not offer parking.
Does 555 South Catlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 South Catlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 South Catlin Street have a pool?
No, 555 South Catlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 South Catlin Street have accessible units?
No, 555 South Catlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 South Catlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 South Catlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
