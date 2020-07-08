555 South Catlin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

APARTMENT - Enjoy condo-style living for less at the NEARLY NEW Midtown Apartments, a stylish & upscale collection of one and two bedroom apartment residences in the heart of Missoula! It’s an incredibly convenient and commutable address minutes away from the U of M & downtown Missoula and perfectly walkable to the Source Gym & Good Food Store. Midtown Apartments boast the finest finishes, thoughtfully calculated floor plans & designer-style from the sophisticated custom paint, laminate wood flooring, and sleek espresso cabinetry to the expansive covered patios and much more! Water, sewer, trash are included in an $50.00 monthly utility service fee. 1 pet under 25 lbs welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. *Photos may be of a similar unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.