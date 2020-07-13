Apartment List
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Westside
Copper Run
2200 Great Northern Ave, Missoula, MT
Studio
$839
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Copper Run brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Missoula hotspots infuse Copper Run with vibrant energy.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2008 South 7th Street West
2008 S 7th St W, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
DUPLEX - $300 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
555 South Catlin Street
555 South Catlin Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
840 sqft
APARTMENT - Enjoy condo-style living for less at the NEARLY NEW Midtown Apartments, a stylish & upscale collection of one and two bedroom apartment residences in the heart of Missoula! It’s an incredibly convenient and commutable address minutes

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
South 39th Street
4106 Gharrett St.
4106 Gharrett Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
MISSOULA – Located on the south end of Missoula near Reserve and Brooks Street, this Townhome has an open living, kitchen, and dining area and a spacious 2 car attached garage! Additional amenities include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office space,

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2130 Mount Ave.
2130 Mount Avenue, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
MISSOULA - Centrally located off of Johnson & 14th Street, tucked away in the alley behind 14th/Mount! This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2250 Agnes Ave., Unit B
2250 Agnes Avenue, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
MISSOULA - Located at the end of a dead end street, this charming low maintenance Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
920 S. Johnson St.
920 South Johnson Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
MISSOULA – Centrally located this single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,150 square feet of living space, dishwasher, dining area, air conditioning, hard surface flooring throughout, washer & dryer (provided but

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northside
1237 Kennett Ave #203
1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
558 sqft
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00 Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water) Deposit: 795.

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Emma Dickinson
1822 Wyoming St.
1822 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1325 sqft
MISSOULA - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverfront
744 South 3rd Street West
744 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
744 South 3rd Street West - Upstairs Back Available 08/07/20 A MUST SEE! 2 Bedroom 1 bath Upstairs Unit - This is a newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath upper unit located in the heart of Missoula historic district.

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
University District
200 Eddy Ave.
200 Eddy Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
715 sqft
MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2528 Snaffle Bit Way
2528 Snaffle Bit Way, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
New This Week!! Small dog considered! Beautiful 2-level home in 44 Ranch! - This property is occupied until 08/31/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.
Results within 1 mile of Missoula

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
East Missoula
616 Minnesota Ave.
616 Minnesota Avenue, East Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
EAST MISSOULA - This charming home located in East Missoula offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining area, hard surface flooring through the main level, 2 levels of living, second living room/family room in the basement, washer and dryer hook-ups in
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
11270 Napton Way
11270 Napton Way, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
LOLO - Located off Glacier Drive in Lolo, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features a large living room, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom walk in closet, 900 square feet of living space, on site shared laundry facilities, exterior storage

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11100 Grant Creek Road
11100 Grant Creek Road, Missoula County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
11100 Grant Creek Road Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of the wilderness - 11100 Grant Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 1 Bathrooms: 3 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit $2000.
Results within 10 miles of Missoula

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8905 Mormon Creek Rd
8905 Mormon Creek Road, Missoula County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2976 sqft
8905 Mormon Creek Rd Available 08/03/20 Luxury Montana Home in Lolo - Rent: 2495.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Deposit: 2495.

July 2020 Missoula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Missoula rents increased slightly over the past month

Missoula rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $746 for a one-bedroom apartment and $923 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $923 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Missoula's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

