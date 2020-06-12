Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT with garage

Missoula apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
1101 S 3rd W #203
1101 South 3rd Street West, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
1101 S 3rd W #203 Available 07/07/20 High End Mid-Town Condo - High End Mid-Town Condo close to The Good Food Store! This is a one bedroom one bathroom condo with a garage and one extra parking space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moose Can Gully
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Way
103 Grandview Way, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
103 Grandview Way Available 07/18/20 Great Four Bedroom Home! - This beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in the South Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4039 Yorkshire Place
4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1655 sqft
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park 4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
630 Livingston Ave
630 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1895.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South 39th Street
1 Unit Available
136 Cohosset
136 Cohosset Drive, Missoula, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
136 Cohosset Available 07/02/20 Nice 5-Bedroom 2-Bath Home in the Wapikiya Area! - This nice five bedroom, two bath home located in the Wapikiya area features D/W, W/D hookups, large fenced yard, and a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Rattlesnake
1 Unit Available
1019 Poplar St
1019 Poplar Street, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Four Bedroom House in the Rattlesnake - This unit is occupied until 7/12/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
524 SW Higgins Avenue
524 SW Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
524 SW Higgins Avenue Available 07/30/20 Large Three Bedroom Two Bath Home! - This large three bedroom, two bathroom house is very spacious and is located close to restaurants, shopping, the Kim William Trail and is more on the South West part of

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2780 Flynn Ln
2780 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
# AVAILABLE on August 1st (negotiable), start accepting application NOW. No smoking. Sorry, firm on no pets policy. Pleasant View House for Rent located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. 4 Bedroom (BED, BR), 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Emma Dickinson
1 Unit Available
1806 Wyoming D
1806 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1350 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse close to the Good Food Store - Well constructed, large, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bath, with a dishwasher, gas heat, washer & dryer hookups, and a single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
945 4th Street
945 4th Street, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
822 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family Home East of Missoula (West Riverside) - This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home is located in West Riverside.
Results within 10 miles of Missoula

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
1209 Old Hwy 10 - B
1209 Old US Highway 93, Missoula County, MT
Studio
$700
1200 sqft
This is a large shop that includes a 400 amp service, multiple 50 amp plug ins, infrared radiant heat, and commercial A/C. There is one man door and a tall garage door for easy access. Shelving included. There is a road with exclusive access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Missoula, MT

Missoula apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

