missoula county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:32 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Missoula County, MT📍
Westside
Copper Run
2200 Great Northern Ave, Missoula, MT
Studio
$839
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Copper Run brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Missoula hotspots infuse Copper Run with vibrant energy.
Riverfront
1325 S. 1st St. W.
1325 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
MISSOULA - Conveniently located off of 3rd Street & Russell, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom daylight basement apartment includes 900 square feet of living space, dishwasher, kitchen island, dining room, washer and dryer hookups, gas hot water heat
Fairview and Pattee Canyon
1002 Whitaker Dr.
1002 Whitaker Drive, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
MISSOULA - Located in the Pattee Canyon neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom side by side duplex features 2 levels of living, 1,300 square feet of living space, a bonus main level family/sitting room, washer and dryer (provided but not
4100 Mullan Rd. #207
4100 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1216 sqft
4100 Mullan Rd. #207 Available 08/25/20 Fully Furnished - 2 Bedroom - Condo - Rent: 1595.00 Deposit 1595.
University District
526 Beverly
526 Beverly Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1742 sqft
526 Beverly Available 07/31/20 University District - 4 Bed - 2 Bath - Rent: $2495.00 Utility Fee: $40.00 Liability Insurance: $9.50 Deposit: $2495.
Franklin to the Fort
2204 Strand Ave - B
2204 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Two bedroom duplex - This unit is vacant with cleaning and maintenance in progress. Keys can be checked out to view this unit. Video tour available! Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided.
10011 Gateway Lane #21
10011 Gateway Dr, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00 Utility: 35.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1495.
4721 Lois Lane
4721 Lois Lane, Missoula County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3100 sqft
4721 Lois Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Close to Hellgate Elementary - - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bedroom home is in a great location being right next to Hellgate Elementary off of Flynn Lane.
Northside
219 N 2nd St W
219 North 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
~Closed for application review~ Charming House Near Providence. - This unit is occupied until 8/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.
2749 Bunkhouse Place
2749 Bunkhouse Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
4500 sqft
2749 Bunkhouse Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Model home in Spectacular Neighborhood of Ranch Club - This Gorgeous Model Home located in the Ranch Club is the perfect solution for the right person.
Northside
812 Defoe St - A
812 Defoe Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Darling Town House Style Side by Side Duplex - This unit is vacant with cleaning and maintenance in progress. Keys can be checked out to view this unit.
University District
540 Beverly Ave
540 Beverly Avenue, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
~Closed for Application Review~ New This Week!! Beautiful University Home - This unit is occupied until 8/23/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.
Emma Dickinson
1823 Montana St. #C
1823 Montana Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1823 Montana St. #C Available 08/22/20 Great Central Location! 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - This 3-bedroom 2.
2726 O'Shaughnesy St.
2726 O'shaughnesy Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
MISSOULA - Located in Hellgate Meadows, this main floor duplex with fully finished basement (apartment upstairs occupied), features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,100 square feet of living space, dining room, large pantry, main level living room,
Emma Dickinson
1822 Wyoming St.
1822 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1325 sqft
MISSOULA - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
University District
200 Eddy Ave.
200 Eddy Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
715 sqft
MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown.
Northside
1560 Scott St.
1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
720 sqft
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a carefree living with a private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.
Franklin to the Fort
555 South Catlin Street
555 South Catlin Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
840 sqft
APARTMENT - Enjoy condo-style living for less at the NEARLY NEW Midtown Apartments, a stylish & upscale collection of one and two bedroom apartment residences in the heart of Missoula! It’s an incredibly convenient and commutable address minutes
11270 Napton Way
11270 Napton Way, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
LOLO - Located off Glacier Drive in Lolo, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features a large living room, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom walk in closet, 900 square feet of living space, on site shared laundry facilities, exterior storage
Heart of Missoula
410 W Spruce St, Apartment
410 West Spruce Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
$1,500 for 30 day rental. $1300 per month for 3 month rental. $1200 per month for 6 month or longer. This furnished upscale downtown apartment offers nearly everything a person could want in a short-term or long-term rental.
University District
640 Woodworth
640 Woodworth Ave, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2395.
1500 Tremper Drive
1500 Tremper Drive, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included.
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.
Northside
1237 Kennett Ave #203
1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
558 sqft
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00 Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water) Deposit: 795.
