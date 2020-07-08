Apartment List
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT with washer-dryer

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2008 South 7th Street West
2008 S 7th St W, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
DUPLEX - $250 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2204 Strand Ave - B
2204 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Two bedroom duplex - This unit is occupied until 7/11/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
South 39th Street
4106 Gharrett St.
4106 Gharrett Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
MISSOULA – Located on the south end of Missoula near Reserve and Brooks Street, this Townhome has an open living, kitchen, and dining area and a spacious 2 car attached garage! Additional amenities include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office space,

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Riverfront
1417 1/2 S. 2nd St. W.
1417 1/2 S 2nd St W, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
560 sqft
MISSOULA – Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the 3rd Street and Russell corridor. The remodeled kitchen uses a small space efficiently with butcher block counters and a bright subway tile back splash.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
920 S. Johnson St.
920 South Johnson Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
MISSOULA – Centrally located this single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,150 square feet of living space, dishwasher, dining area, air conditioning, hard surface flooring throughout, washer & dryer (provided but

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Heart of Missoula
410 W Spruce St, Apartment
410 West Spruce Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
$1,500 for 30 day rental. $1300 per month for 3 month rental. $1200 per month for 6 month or longer. This furnished upscale downtown apartment offers nearly everything a person could want in a short-term or long-term rental.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northside
1237 Kennett Ave #203
1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
558 sqft
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00 Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water) Deposit: 795.
Results within 1 mile of Missoula

1 of 7

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1500 Tremper Drive
1500 Tremper Drive, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10011 Gateway Lane #21
10011 Gateway Dr, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bitterroot Gateway - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Rent: 1495.00 Utility: 35.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1495.

July 2020 Missoula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missoula Rent Report. Missoula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missoula rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Missoula rents increased slightly over the past month

Missoula rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missoula stand at $746 for a one-bedroom apartment and $923 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Missoula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Missoula rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Missoula, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Missoula is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Missoula's median two-bedroom rent of $923 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Missoula's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Missoula than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Missoula.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

