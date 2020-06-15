Amenities

2801 Highcliff Ct #6 Available 06/22/20 Pet Friendly! Two Bedroom Grant Creek Condo - Hiking, Shopping and Easy Access to the U! - This home features two levels of living with both bedrooms on the upper level as well as the full bathroom and laundry closet. The main level offers great living and dining areas, as well as the kitchen and a half bathroom. Enjoy the private back patio, additional storage, and an assigned carport parking space. Easy access to Snowbowl, Grant Creek hiking and walking trails, shopping and restaurants and a short trip down I-90 to the University or Downtown Missoula! All grounds care and sewer are included in the rent. HD Cable, Water and garbage are billed through ADEA at a low flat rate of $65.00 per month. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenants. One small pet, under 30 lbs, may be considered with additional rent and deposit. ADEA does not permit smoking in any of our units. Please call or email the office for more information or for a showing.



