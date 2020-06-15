All apartments in Missoula
2801 Highcliff Ct #6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2801 Highcliff Ct #6

2801 Highcliff Court · (406) 728-2332
Missoula
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

2801 Highcliff Court, Missoula, MT 59808
Grant Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 · Avail. Jun 22

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

2801 Highcliff Ct #6 Available 06/22/20 Pet Friendly! Two Bedroom Grant Creek Condo - Hiking, Shopping and Easy Access to the U! - This home features two levels of living with both bedrooms on the upper level as well as the full bathroom and laundry closet. The main level offers great living and dining areas, as well as the kitchen and a half bathroom. Enjoy the private back patio, additional storage, and an assigned carport parking space. Easy access to Snowbowl, Grant Creek hiking and walking trails, shopping and restaurants and a short trip down I-90 to the University or Downtown Missoula! All grounds care and sewer are included in the rent. HD Cable, Water and garbage are billed through ADEA at a low flat rate of $65.00 per month. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenants. One small pet, under 30 lbs, may be considered with additional rent and deposit. ADEA does not permit smoking in any of our units. Please call or email the office for more information or for a showing.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE2784306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have any available units?
2801 Highcliff Ct #6 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have?
Some of 2801 Highcliff Ct #6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Highcliff Ct #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 does offer parking.
Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have a pool?
No, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have accessible units?
No, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Highcliff Ct #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
