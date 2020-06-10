Amenities

2 Bedroom Duplex with Garage and Fenced Yard - 2113 Wyoming Street



Bedrooms: 2

Bathroom: 1



Monthly Rent: $1145.00 Security Deposit: $1250.00



Monthly Utility Fee: $75.00 (Trash and Water)

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electric

Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer

Heat Source: Gas Forced Air and electric

Parking: Attached single car garage and driveway

Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed and age with additional rent & deposit. Only smaller dogs (under 40 lbs) will be considered.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex has a fenced front yard that would be ideal for your dog - though you can use it too! The central location makes the home ideal for shopping, and for bowling fans, with access to 3rd street, Russell, and Reserve very close by.



There are good sized closets and pantry space, and plenty of natural light throughout. The single car garage gives good separation from the neighboring unit, and is deep enough to park a car and have room left over for a small shop space or more storage. Some rooms feature individual thermostats, for custom temperature control. Other amenities include a built in microwave and a washer and dryer, though these items will not be repaired or replaced.



