All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 2113 Wyoming Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
2113 Wyoming Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2113 Wyoming Street

2113 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2113 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Emma Dickinson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex with Garage and Fenced Yard - 2113 Wyoming Street

Bedrooms: 2
Bathroom: 1

Monthly Rent: $1145.00 Security Deposit: $1250.00

Monthly Utility Fee: $75.00 (Trash and Water)
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electric
Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer
Heat Source: Gas Forced Air and electric
Parking: Attached single car garage and driveway
Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed and age with additional rent & deposit. Only smaller dogs (under 40 lbs) will be considered.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex has a fenced front yard that would be ideal for your dog - though you can use it too! The central location makes the home ideal for shopping, and for bowling fans, with access to 3rd street, Russell, and Reserve very close by.

There are good sized closets and pantry space, and plenty of natural light throughout. The single car garage gives good separation from the neighboring unit, and is deep enough to park a car and have room left over for a small shop space or more storage. Some rooms feature individual thermostats, for custom temperature control. Other amenities include a built in microwave and a washer and dryer, though these items will not be repaired or replaced.

Visit our website at www.rentspm.com to apply.

(RLNE5788965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Wyoming Street have any available units?
2113 Wyoming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 2113 Wyoming Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Wyoming Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Wyoming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 2113 Wyoming Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Wyoming Street does offer parking.
Does 2113 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Wyoming Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 2113 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Wyoming Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 2 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balcony
Missoula Apartments with GarageMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Apartments with Washer-Dryer