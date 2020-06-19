All apartments in Missoula
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1850 S. 5th Street W. #A

1850 South 5th Street West · (406) 549-3929
Location

1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A · Avail. Jul 10

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801

Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5

Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.00

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electric
Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (Trash)
Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer
Heating Source: Gas Forced Air
Parking: Garage
Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed, age and size with additional rent and deposit

Initial Lease Length: 12 month

This beautiful newer condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home features a spacious layout that includes a living room, dining area, pantry, and upper-level laundry. The amenities included are granite counter tops, stainless appliances, garbage disposal, flat top range, microwave, dishwasher, central air, and washer/dryer. There is also a single garage with a finished floor & a fenced yard with patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has granite counters and a double sink. The entire condo is in great condition with upgraded fixtures and custom blinds. Pets may be considered on approval with additional rent and deposit.

Summit’s Pet Policy- Mature pets at least one-year-old are considered upon owners’ approval with an additional deposit of $200.00 per dog and $150.00 per cat. Additional rent per month is $35.00 per dog and $25.00 per cat; however, it is up to the owner and is subject to change. We do not accept any pets that are on the aggressive breed list which can be found on our website at rentspm.com.

Please visit our website at www.rentspm.com for more information or to apply.

(RLNE2488448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have any available units?
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have?
Some of 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A is pet friendly.
Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A offer parking?
Yes, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A does offer parking.
Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have a pool?
No, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A does not have a pool.
Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have accessible units?
No, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 S. 5th Street W. #A has units with dishwashers.
