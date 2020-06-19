Amenities

1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801



Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5



Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.00



Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electric

Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (Trash)

Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer

Heating Source: Gas Forced Air

Parking: Garage

Pets: Your pet may be considered for approval based on breed, age and size with additional rent and deposit



Initial Lease Length: 12 month



This beautiful newer condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home features a spacious layout that includes a living room, dining area, pantry, and upper-level laundry. The amenities included are granite counter tops, stainless appliances, garbage disposal, flat top range, microwave, dishwasher, central air, and washer/dryer. There is also a single garage with a finished floor & a fenced yard with patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has granite counters and a double sink. The entire condo is in great condition with upgraded fixtures and custom blinds. Pets may be considered on approval with additional rent and deposit.



Summit’s Pet Policy- Mature pets at least one-year-old are considered upon owners’ approval with an additional deposit of $200.00 per dog and $150.00 per cat. Additional rent per month is $35.00 per dog and $25.00 per cat; however, it is up to the owner and is subject to change. We do not accept any pets that are on the aggressive breed list which can be found on our website at rentspm.com.



Please visit our website at www.rentspm.com for more information or to apply.



