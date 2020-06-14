Apartment List
/
MT
/
bozeman
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bozeman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard St - Unit D Available 07/01/20 3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 W Mendenhall St 506
5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,650
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820 1 Bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19
410 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19 Available 07/06/20 Must See Two Bedroom Condo! - This super cute two bedroom, two and half bath townhome style condo is a must see! Located on the south end of town giving you great access into Hyalite and to campus! Unit

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2948 Warbler Way Unit C
2948 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Dog friendly 3 Bedroom Condo! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath condo is conveniently located in the Cattail HOA, giving you great access to Bozeman and its greater valleys.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1731 W Kagy Blvd
1731 West Kagy Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Top Location Condo! - This very spacious four bedroom,3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
714 W Olive St
714 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
Downtown, 3 Bedroom House! - Charming, downtown three bedroom, two bath home is located just blocks from Copper Park and downtown Bozeman! Enjoy a quick walk to campus, parks, shopping, and breweries! Home features hardwood floors, nice size yard,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3323 N 27th Ave #5
3323 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
709 South 16th Ave
709 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35
3345 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 Available 06/16/20 Charming & Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom Condo Near Costco! - Charming and quiet 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2827 N 27th Ave #2
2827 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
Spacious condo behind Target and Outlaw Brewing. 2 car attached garage. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom with walk in closet. Washer/Dryer Included. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. *3 Bedroom *2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3697 Laduke St
3697 Laduke Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1850 sqft
3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B
4489 Alexander Street, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,100
508 sqft
Furnished Studio Apartment - Valley West - Property Id: 244899 508 square foot studio apartment with vaulted ceiling in centrally located Valley West subdivision with a park only a half-block away.
Results within 1 mile of Bozeman

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Bozeman

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
902 Happy Lane
902 Happy Lane, Belgrade, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Great 4br/3ba, 2100 sf Belgrade house with all of the technology you could ever ask for! Complete with built in speakers in the living room, master bedroom, and outside on the back patio! Enjoy your music while soaking in the hot tub! Home has
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bozeman, MT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bozeman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBozeman 3 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Balcony
Bozeman Apartments with GarageBozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Parking
Bozeman Apartments with Washer-DryerBozeman Dog Friendly ApartmentsBozeman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT