All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 709 South 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
709 South 16th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

709 South 16th Ave

709 South 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

709 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace. Stack-able Washer and Dryer, nice size closets and historic features throughout, lovely kitchen with a backyard deck with access to shared back yard. No smoking, strictly no pets. Water, sewer and trash included.

***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***

www.alliancepropmgmt.com
Equal Opportunity Housing

**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2389066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 South 16th Ave have any available units?
709 South 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 709 South 16th Ave have?
Some of 709 South 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 South 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
709 South 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 South 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 709 South 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 709 South 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 709 South 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 709 South 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 South 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 South 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 709 South 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 709 South 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 709 South 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 709 South 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 South 16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 South 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 South 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT