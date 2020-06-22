709 South 16th Ave

Amenities
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace. Stack-able Washer and Dryer, nice size closets and historic features throughout, lovely kitchen with a backyard deck with access to shared back yard. No smoking, strictly no pets. Water, sewer and trash included.
***Please Do not disturb Tenants!!***
**Showings by appointment only, call Alliance Property Management 406-585-0880**
No Pets Allowed
