425 N Montana
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

425 N Montana

425 North Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 North Montana Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
425 N Montana Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous Downtown Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing property, only two blocks from main street in Downtown Bozeman! With easy access to public transit, the elementary school, parks and so much more, this private downtown home is extremely desirable. This single family home has 5 bedrooms (3 Conforming and 2 non-conforming with out closets). They can also be used as bonus rooms and offices! This home was remodeled last and has newer carpet, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and so much more. The homes main heating source is radiant floor heat. This property has a huge fenced in backyard and three decks for relaxing, entertaining and watching the sunset. Pets are negotiable! Downtown living doesn't get much better!

(RLNE4850559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 N Montana have any available units?
425 N Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bozeman, MT.
What amenities does 425 N Montana have?
Some of 425 N Montana's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N Montana currently offering any rent specials?
425 N Montana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N Montana pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 N Montana is pet friendly.
Does 425 N Montana offer parking?
No, 425 N Montana does not offer parking.
Does 425 N Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 N Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N Montana have a pool?
No, 425 N Montana does not have a pool.
Does 425 N Montana have accessible units?
No, 425 N Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 N Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 N Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 N Montana does not have units with air conditioning.
