Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

425 N Montana Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous Downtown Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing property, only two blocks from main street in Downtown Bozeman! With easy access to public transit, the elementary school, parks and so much more, this private downtown home is extremely desirable. This single family home has 5 bedrooms (3 Conforming and 2 non-conforming with out closets). They can also be used as bonus rooms and offices! This home was remodeled last and has newer carpet, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and so much more. The homes main heating source is radiant floor heat. This property has a huge fenced in backyard and three decks for relaxing, entertaining and watching the sunset. Pets are negotiable! Downtown living doesn't get much better!



(RLNE4850559)