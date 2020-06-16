All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4130 Renova Lane

4130 Renova Lane · (406) 599-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4130 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4130 Renova Lane · Avail. Aug 4

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft.

Unit is partially furnished - everything included is in the photos and will stay.

Features include: washer and dryer, open space layout, ample storage, high ceiling in living area with a ceiling fan. There is one, off-street parking spot.

Rent is $1400 and includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is only responsible for electricity in terms of utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is provided.

Apartment is above a garage, therefore, there isn't much lawn space or outside storage. You have a small deck big enough to relax while taking in the great views of the Bridgers.

Located in Flanders Mill neighborhood, you have great access to parks, trails, ponds and the newly developed Market entertainment square while still having easy access to downtown and MSU!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Renova Lane have any available units?
4130 Renova Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4130 Renova Lane have?
Some of 4130 Renova Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Renova Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Renova Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Renova Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Renova Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 4130 Renova Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Renova Lane does offer parking.
Does 4130 Renova Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Renova Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Renova Lane have a pool?
No, 4130 Renova Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Renova Lane have accessible units?
No, 4130 Renova Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Renova Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Renova Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 Renova Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 Renova Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
