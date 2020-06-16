Amenities

4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft.



Unit is partially furnished - everything included is in the photos and will stay.



Features include: washer and dryer, open space layout, ample storage, high ceiling in living area with a ceiling fan. There is one, off-street parking spot.



Rent is $1400 and includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is only responsible for electricity in terms of utilities. Lawn care and snow removal is provided.



Apartment is above a garage, therefore, there isn't much lawn space or outside storage. You have a small deck big enough to relax while taking in the great views of the Bridgers.



Located in Flanders Mill neighborhood, you have great access to parks, trails, ponds and the newly developed Market entertainment square while still having easy access to downtown and MSU!



No Pets Allowed



