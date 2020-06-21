Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19 Available 07/06/20 Must See Two Bedroom Condo! - This super cute two bedroom, two and half bath townhome style condo is a must see! Located on the south end of town giving you great access into Hyalite and to campus! Unit features spacious living areas, hardwood floor as well as higher end carpets, lots of storage, gas fireplace and nice finishes! Unit also has a one car garage, small porch and washer/dryer. No utilities are included with rent. No pets allowed. This unit will not last long! ** This unit will not accept co-signers **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840194)