Bozeman, MT
3841 Kimberwicke Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3841 Kimberwicke Street

3841 Kimberwicke Street · No Longer Available
Location

3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace in the living room and high-end finishes throughout. Washer/Dryer and single car garage included. Close to Chief Joseph Middle School, shopping and restaurants!

No smoking. No cats. A dog is negotiable.

Water & Sewer is included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of liability insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.

The application process is done on our website, www.minnickmanagement.com. Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or have low credit or no verifiable positive rental history then you will need a co-signer. If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
