3841 Kimberwicke Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace in the living room and high-end finishes throughout. Washer/Dryer and single car garage included. Close to Chief Joseph Middle School, shopping and restaurants!



No smoking. No cats. A dog is negotiable.



Water & Sewer is included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



All of our tenants need to have $100,000 of liability insurance. Tenants will need to pay $9.50 per month for renters insurance if they do not provide proof of their own insurance.



The application process is done on our website, www.minnickmanagement.com. Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or have low credit or no verifiable positive rental history then you will need a co-signer. If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.



(RLNE5503327)