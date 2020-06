Amenities

3018 West Villard St - Unit D Available 07/01/20 3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet. This is a ground level unit and offers a single car detached garage for parking or storage as well as one assigned parking space. There is a newer washer and dryer and dishwasher. Owner pays water, sewer, lawn care and garbage. No Smoking No Pets (this includes all caged animals and fish).



