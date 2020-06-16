2961 N.27TH AVE #20

Amenities

Comfortable 3/BD 2.5/BA Townhome - This property, nestled in a wonderful little neighborhood and is a two story, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home. This property comes will all appliances included washer/dryer, fridge, microwave, and range. Sewer and water paid, and a nicely sized single car garage. There is more than ample storage space with the pre-built shelving in the garage, storage closet under the stairs, full sized pantry, and three separate linen closets. Not to mention multiple oversized closets in the bedrooms with forced air heating. Don't miss out on this great opportunity, contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks at 406-586-0585 or info@creekstopeaksrentals.com for more information. Also, please visit our website creekstopeaksrentals.com for our most up to date listings and all of our current properties. Video of the interior available at http://youtu.be/3QDeQJUaqU8



No Cats Allowed



