All apartments in Bozeman
Find more places like 2961 N.27TH AVE #20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bozeman, MT
/
2961 N.27TH AVE #20
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2961 N.27TH AVE #20

2961 N 27th Ave · (406) 586-0585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bozeman
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2961 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2961 N.27TH AVE, #20 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable 3/BD 2.5/BA Townhome - This property, nestled in a wonderful little neighborhood and is a two story, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home. This property comes will all appliances included washer/dryer, fridge, microwave, and range. Sewer and water paid, and a nicely sized single car garage. There is more than ample storage space with the pre-built shelving in the garage, storage closet under the stairs, full sized pantry, and three separate linen closets. Not to mention multiple oversized closets in the bedrooms with forced air heating. Don't miss out on this great opportunity, contact Gallatin Creeks to Peaks at 406-586-0585 or info@creekstopeaksrentals.com for more information. Also, please visit our website creekstopeaksrentals.com for our most up to date listings and all of our current properties. Video of the interior available at http://youtu.be/3QDeQJUaqU8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2253076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have any available units?
2961 N.27TH AVE #20 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have?
Some of 2961 N.27TH AVE #20's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 currently offering any rent specials?
2961 N.27TH AVE #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 pet-friendly?
No, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 offer parking?
Yes, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 does offer parking.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have a pool?
No, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 does not have a pool.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have accessible units?
No, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 N.27TH AVE #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2961 N.27TH AVE #20?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street
Bozeman, MT 59718

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Garage
Bozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bozeman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity