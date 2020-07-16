2406 Boylan Road

Amenities

At almost 3000 SF of awesome living space, this house leaves little to be desired. 5br/3 bath. Built in 2010. Property is vacant and available to rent approx 08/15/2020. This gorgeous home overlooks Bridger Creek and looks over plenty of open space filled with walking trails.



Amenities: Attached two car garage, forced air heating, master bedroom with walk in closet and master bed with soaker tub. Gorgeous finishes, include solid surface countertops, hardwood flooring, a gorgeous gas fireplace in the living room, and a workout room downstairs! The list goes on and on.



This is truly an opportunity for someone who wants to live in a fantastic home.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal. Lease will be required to start immediately upon approval of application or as soon as the home is ready, whichever comes later.



No smoking. No pets. Initial lease term is one year and will renew annually thereafter.



**Unit is currently occupied - 24 hours notice required for all showings**