Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

2406 Boylan Road

2406 Boylan Road · (406) 577-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2406 Boylan Road, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$3,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
At almost 3000 SF of awesome living space, this house leaves little to be desired. 5br/3 bath. Built in 2010. Property is vacant and available to rent approx 08/15/2020. This gorgeous home overlooks Bridger Creek and looks over plenty of open space filled with walking trails.

Amenities: Attached two car garage, forced air heating, master bedroom with walk in closet and master bed with soaker tub. Gorgeous finishes, include solid surface countertops, hardwood flooring, a gorgeous gas fireplace in the living room, and a workout room downstairs! The list goes on and on.

This is truly an opportunity for someone who wants to live in a fantastic home.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal. Lease will be required to start immediately upon approval of application or as soon as the home is ready, whichever comes later.

No smoking. No pets. Initial lease term is one year and will renew annually thereafter.

This property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Please contact our office to schedule your showing today!

**Unit is currently occupied - 24 hours notice required for all showings**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Boylan Road have any available units?
2406 Boylan Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2406 Boylan Road have?
Some of 2406 Boylan Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Boylan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Boylan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Boylan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Boylan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2406 Boylan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Boylan Road offers parking.
Does 2406 Boylan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Boylan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Boylan Road have a pool?
No, 2406 Boylan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Boylan Road have accessible units?
No, 2406 Boylan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Boylan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Boylan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Boylan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Boylan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
