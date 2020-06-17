All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7

2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard · (406) 582-7490 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances. Large windows allow for ample light and great views of the open space that is around the home. Master bedroom has an amazing soaker tub and its own private patio to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine while winding down from the day! Unit also features a two car garage, washer and dryer, and plenty of built-ins in closets for storage. Water/sewer/trash, lawn care, & snow removal are included with rent.

***This property will not take co-signers, applicants must qualify on their own***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have any available units?
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have?
Some of 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 does offer parking.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
