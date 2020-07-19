All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1

2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard · (406) 586-1503
Location

2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage. It also includes washer/dryer hookups, great storage, and a sitting area on the 2nd floor balcony. No utilities included. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed. One year lease. Apply online!

Website: www.bozemanrental.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have any available units?
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have?
Some of 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
