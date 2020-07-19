Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage. It also includes washer/dryer hookups, great storage, and a sitting area on the 2nd floor balcony. No utilities included. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed. One year lease. Apply online!



No Pets Allowed



