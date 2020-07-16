Amenities

105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.



Enjoy modern luxury and convenience, while living on the top floor of the Historic Baxter. No detail was spared in the to-period remodel: this stunning haven is both charming and quiet. Superior finishes and classic styling combine with plentiful windows to create a bright and welcoming home.



Features:

-Fully furnished, turn key

-Gas fireplace

-Open floor plan

-Lofty ceilings

-Hidden closets

-Multiple built-ins and extra closets: lots of storage

-Spectacular Main Street and Mountain views

-Solid hardwood floors



Includes:

-Washer/dryer

-Stainless appliances

-Dishwasher

-Built-in microwave

-Service for eight

-Sound system



Rent includes HOA fee, water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, cable and internet. Short-term leases considered. No smoking. No pets.



If interested, you may schedule a showing online at https://calendly.com/gvrg You may email, call, or text to request additional times and dates.



Licensed Montana Property Manager

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



No Pets Allowed



