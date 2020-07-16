Amenities
105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.
Enjoy modern luxury and convenience, while living on the top floor of the Historic Baxter. No detail was spared in the to-period remodel: this stunning haven is both charming and quiet. Superior finishes and classic styling combine with plentiful windows to create a bright and welcoming home.
Features:
-Fully furnished, turn key
-Gas fireplace
-Open floor plan
-Lofty ceilings
-Hidden closets
-Multiple built-ins and extra closets: lots of storage
-Spectacular Main Street and Mountain views
-Solid hardwood floors
Includes:
-Washer/dryer
-Stainless appliances
-Dishwasher
-Built-in microwave
-Service for eight
-Sound system
Rent includes HOA fee, water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, cable and internet. Short-term leases considered. No smoking. No pets.
If interested, you may schedule a showing online at https://calendly.com/gvrg You may email, call, or text to request additional times and dates.
Licensed Montana Property Manager
Equal Housing Opportunity Provider
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4891443)