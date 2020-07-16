All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

105 W Main St Unit 6A

105 W Main St · (406) 580-5773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 W Main St Unit 6A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,890

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.

Enjoy modern luxury and convenience, while living on the top floor of the Historic Baxter. No detail was spared in the to-period remodel: this stunning haven is both charming and quiet. Superior finishes and classic styling combine with plentiful windows to create a bright and welcoming home.

Features:
-Fully furnished, turn key
-Gas fireplace
-Open floor plan
-Lofty ceilings
-Hidden closets
-Multiple built-ins and extra closets: lots of storage
-Spectacular Main Street and Mountain views
-Solid hardwood floors

Includes:
-Washer/dryer
-Stainless appliances
-Dishwasher
-Built-in microwave
-Service for eight
-Sound system

Rent includes HOA fee, water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, cable and internet. Short-term leases considered. No smoking. No pets.

If interested, you may schedule a showing online at https://calendly.com/gvrg You may email, call, or text to request additional times and dates.

Licensed Montana Property Manager
Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have any available units?
105 W Main St Unit 6A has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have?
Some of 105 W Main St Unit 6A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Main St Unit 6A currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Main St Unit 6A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Main St Unit 6A pet-friendly?
No, 105 W Main St Unit 6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A offer parking?
No, 105 W Main St Unit 6A does not offer parking.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W Main St Unit 6A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have a pool?
No, 105 W Main St Unit 6A does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have accessible units?
No, 105 W Main St Unit 6A does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Main St Unit 6A has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 W Main St Unit 6A have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 W Main St Unit 6A does not have units with air conditioning.
