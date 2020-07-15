1016 N 15th Ave.

Amenities

Available 07/25/20 1875 ft2 - 1 year old House for Rent- Pet Friendly - Property Id: 97194



1 year old 1,875 SF home in central Bozeman, blocks from the grocery store and high school. Across the street from a park and a second park a block away. Hardwood, concrete or tile flooring throughout. 3 full bedrooms, two flex spaces, one could be used as a bedroom, office, or dinning room. Queen sized bed platform in one of the bedrooms. Pets ok with a $500 pet deposit and pet rental fee (depends on qty and size of pets). Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom deck with views of the Bridgers. Tenants pay all utilities. Photos and drawings are of similar home.

