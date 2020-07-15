All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1016 N 15th Ave

1016 North 15th Avenue · (406) 404-1560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1016 North 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Amenities

Available 07/25/20 1875 ft2 - 1 year old House for Rent- Pet Friendly - Property Id: 97194

1 year old 1,875 SF home in central Bozeman, blocks from the grocery store and high school. Across the street from a park and a second park a block away. Hardwood, concrete or tile flooring throughout. 3 full bedrooms, two flex spaces, one could be used as a bedroom, office, or dinning room. Queen sized bed platform in one of the bedrooms. Pets ok with a $500 pet deposit and pet rental fee (depends on qty and size of pets). Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom deck with views of the Bridgers. Tenants pay all utilities. Photos and drawings are of similar home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1016 N 15th Ave have any available units?
1016 N 15th Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 N 15th Ave have?
Some of 1016 N 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 N 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 N 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave offer parking?
No, 1016 N 15th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 N 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 1016 N 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1016 N 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 N 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 N 15th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 N 15th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

