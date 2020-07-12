Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Billings apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Heights
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:22pm
15 Units Available
Heights
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$800
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
West End
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
6 Units Available
Shiloh
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$929
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
10 Units Available
West End
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln, Billings, MT
Studio
$860
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
Welcome to Rocky Meadows Apartment Homes, designed for elegant, comfortable living.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terry
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape No Pets allowed Minimum 720 credit score (RLNE5851179)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heights
1203 Peony Drive
1203 Peony Drive, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2030 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 3 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed / 2 Bath / 3 Car Garage Beautiful, well maintained ranch-style house in a quiet Heights neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heights
514 Killarney St
514 Killarney Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1704 sqft
Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood - Three bedroom townhome in quiet heights neighborhood located off Lake Elmo Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
2915 2nd Ave S, #101
2915 2nd Avenue South, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$950
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a very modern 1 bdm 1 bath condo in a gated community. It is one level with an open living room/kitchen area. It has super tall ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows on the east side of the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
801 Rimrock Rd - 1
801 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
4400 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood! Home has central air, hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, great landscaping, The 2 car garage has an art studio above. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
2154 Burnstead Drive - 2
2154 Burnstead Drive, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with hard wood floors. Upper unit, spiral staircase. 1 bath, with a couple of closets. Off street parking. Dishwasher with coin-op laundry on the main floor. Good size living room space and bedroom. Utilities paid.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Core
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Heights
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
111 Moore Lane
111 Moore Lane, Billings, MT
Studio
$800
1045 sqft
This is a large office space which has been remodeled. Great central location. This is a steal at this price. The back portion of the building is leased out. All Utilities Paid!!! Please call for an appointment to view at 248-6453

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Heights
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2668 sqft
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Terry
44 Alderson Avenue
44 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house close to downtown!! - This nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Single garage and unfinished basement for extra storage. Nice yard on corner lot.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
3141 Buttercup Dr
3141 Buttercup Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful Westend Bungalow - Property Id: 107005 Excellent property located in a desirable Westend neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features newer laminate floors, fireplace, loft area, front porch, 2 car garage, second floor balcony and a

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West End
2090 Glasser Pl
2090 Glasser Place, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1892 sqft
2 Bedroom West End Condo~ 2090 Glasser Place - This multi-level 2 bedroom condo is spacious and has a very unique set up! It features one full bathroom on the top floor as well as 2 bedrooms and office area, a half bath on the main level, and 3

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
420 Broadwater Ave
420 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$580
646 sqft
Cozy surroundings - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and small office room, this home features a large back yard, off street parking, large living room, and washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Terry
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1232 Parkhill Dr
1232 Parkhill Drive, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Gorgeous centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath with garage! - READY NOW! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. New exterior siding with large shed and 1 car garage with large tree lined back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Terry
711 Yellowstone Ave.
711 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1478 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms! - *Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Fenced in back yard fantastic for hosting gathering with family and close friends.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1236 Avenue D #4
1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
1236 Avenue D #4 Available 07/16/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Billings, MT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Billings apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

